What do you do if you slip and fall on someone else's property?

Andy Downer from Downer Law answers your questions

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.

What happens if you slip and fall when visiting a business? Downer Law says there are steps you need to take to ensure you get what you are entitled to.

First step is to let someone know that you have fallen to take action. Make sure they start the reports they need to do, and call an ambulance if needed.

Next make sure you document the scene of the accident. This will be the most accurate documentation of what happened at the scene.