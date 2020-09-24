Tasty twist to sloppy joe's

Heat large cast iron skillet o we medium heat, add tablespoon canola or vegetable oil. Heya, then add ground beef or meat substitute and cook for 5 minutes, using potato masher to crumble as meat cooks. Add diced onion and peppers to meat and sauté another 10 minutes, then add garlic and sauté for one minute. If there is excess grease, carefully blot with a few paper towels to soak up, then discard them. Add taco seasonings and cook one more minute. Add enchilada sauce and simmer for ten minutes or so to thicken a bit (if you want to mimic sweetness of traditional sloppy joes, you can add 1-2 tablespoon of brown sugar at this time.