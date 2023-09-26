Small Community Big Impact! sponsored by Blue Cross NC

Charlotte Community Health Clinic standing in the Gap!

This morning in our health spotlight we're joined by Carolyn Allison the CEO of Charlotte Community Health Clinic incorporated and Camille Grimsley one of their board members. Your practice began in 2001 as a free clinic focused on serving seniors and then converted to a community health center in 2015. “Yes!” says Allison. She adds “In 2015 HRSA awards CCHC federal grant funding that allowed us to offer behavior health, mental health and dental service to a population of people that don’t have the means or insurance to healthcare.” “We are a Small Community but making a Big Impact.” CCHC started in 2000 by a group of committed volunteers. The Charlotte Community Health Clinic offers high-quality medical, dental, and behavioral health services for kids and adults. CCHC work towards a healthy community where all individuals, regardless of ability to pay, have access to comprehensive health care. We accept most major health insurance plans, as well as Medicaid and Medicare. For patients without health insurance, we offer a discount program based on income and family size. “I am a patient and a board member and am proud of the care demonstrated by the staff in the intake process” says Grimsley. She adds “It is so important to ask those necessary questions to gauge the behavioral and mental health of the people we serve.”

CCHC has been fortunate to receive grants such as Mecklenburg County grant funding to expand care for homeless neighbors. The clinic hired an outreach nurse that helps connect patients at the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte and the Urban Ministry Center to a medical home. In 2016 a second medical clinic opened on Wilkinson Blvd. in West Charlotte. The new site is located inside the newly opened Goodwill Opportunity Campus to provide patients with wraparound services including job training, financial literacy classes, childcare, and legal assistance. With additional federal grant funding, CCHC adds dental services within the West medical clinic space. “We are excited about our growth and the services we provide“ says Allison. If you want to get involved our nonprofit status allows you to donate your time finance and talent to help our cause.

CCHC provides high-quality care in an affordable and accessible way. We never turn away anyone from essential medical, dental, or behavioral health services because of inability to pay. We believe deeply in those principles, but our commitment means that insurance payments, grants, and patient copays don’t cover all our costs. Access to health care changes lives, and that change starts with you!