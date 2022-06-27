Small Spaces making big impact!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Creating style in small spaces start with your powder room.

Interior designer, Lauren Clement show us how our home can

make a stunning impact. Here is a great place to create some style in your home. Begin with a small space like a powder room. In a powder room you can experiment with texture, color, wallpaper and if you don’t like it you can easily change things back or just close the door.

Tip 1: Make A Statement

For example, this is a tiny powder room but with huge impact in the statement piece mirror, wall tile and privacy roman shades. The items that are selected to accessorize, and anchor the room (mirror) all fit within the confines of a small space. The little space now takes on a big personality and add luxury and style to the overall look and feel of the home..



Tip 2: Go Bold with color

For example ,l Don’t be afraid to go with a green vanity. if you're afraid of color, here's the perfect place to use it in a bold way.