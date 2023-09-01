What to do if you've been in a car accident but don't have health insurance

Shane Smith Law breaks down what you need to know

If you get in a car accident but don't have health insurance, can you still go to the doctor? Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law breaks down the answer.

The short answer is yes, and you have two options. One is you can just pay cash out of pocket. Many people do not have that ability thought. The second option is to reach out to an attorney and have them help find you a doctor that will work with you on credit. They just want to know you will pay once your case is settled. Just make sure to save all of your receipts.

