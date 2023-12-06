Snooze Eatery's pride month campaign

Snooze plans to continue their partnership with the Trevor Project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Snooze A.M. Eatery is celebrating Pride Month with its ‘Everyone Is Welcome at Our Table’ campaign. With the goal of increasing LGBTQ allyship, Snooze will engage its “Snoozers,” a.k.a. employees, in interactive inclusive education and ally training throughout June, highlighting Snoozers and their stories on social media. Snooze will also partner with The Trevor Project, supporting the organization’s life-affirming and life-saving mission to end suicide among LGBTQ young people. Over the past two years, Snooze has donated $70,768 to The Trevor Project.

Snooze has a delicious spring and summer menu! Here are a couple highlight menu items.

Habanero Pork Belly Breakfast Fried Rice: Jasmine fried rice with seared cider-braised habanero pork belly, sauteed red bell peppers, onions, poblanos, carrots and pineapple. Topped with a drizzle of house-made Sriracha maple aioli, two crispy sunny-side up eggs, scallions and kimchi spice.

Adobo Roasted Veggie Breakfast Tacos: Soft-scrambled cage-free eggs, adobo-roasted portobello mushroom, red bell pepper and cauliflower served on a choice of three flour or corn tortillas. Topped with pickled red onions, house-made cilantro garlic aioli and Cotija cheese. Paired with roasted corn salsa, chipotle aioli and limes.

Snooze has four locations in Charlotte. For more information visit snoozeeatery.com.

