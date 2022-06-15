Book a trip to Soaky Mountain Waterpark at Wilderness at the Smokies

Summer is the perfect time to head to the park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

When it comes to summer fun for the whole family, Wilderness at the Smokies has you covered. Their waterpark Soaky Mountain Waterpark is the perfect spot for a giveaway this season. Located in Sevierville, there is fun for the whole family.

The waterpark has over 50 acres of fun for every thrill level. There are body slides, racing mat slides, rides for the whole family to ride, and a massive wave pool! Plus they have a new ride opening up, a water coaster! They are building a dueling white water coaster that ends in a boomerang. So much excitement and fun!

You do not need to make a reservation to visit the park! Just go online to SoakyMountainWaterpark.com to find more information and you can also book your tickets in advance.

