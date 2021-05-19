Why delaying your social security benefits could cost you a fortune

Hobart Financial talks about getting the most out of your money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you made an average , or above-average income throughout your career? Following a traditional rule of thumb could end up costing you a fortune, according to Chris Hobart of Hobart Financial.

Hobart is a nationally recognized financial commentator and published author. And he’s been featured in Forbes and The Wall Street Journal.

Hobart says, "There is a traditional rule of thumb for social security, which basically say you should delay filing for social security as long as possible. And the reason why is because every year you delay filing for social security your benefits grow by 8% a year. So it’s a guaranteed 8% return on your money, right? Who wouldn’t want that? But if you’ve made an average , or above-average income throughout your career, or if you’ve been a good saver, delaying your benefits until your 70 could end up COSTING you a fortune".

Hobart says what most people don’t realize is if you delay taking your benefits, you could:

Trigger higher taxes on social security income …

on social security income … Higher taxes on your IRA and 401K withdrawals ...

It could double your Medicare premiums …

your Medicare premiums … And it could cause you to forfeit thousands of dollars in spousal benefits every year.

Hobart says when you add this all up, your NET income from social security could be far less! He says in some cases, you would have earned a lot more NET income by filing for social security as soon as possible.

Here are 2 big takeaways, according to Hobart.

One, don’t just focus on getting the biggest benefits check. Consider the big picture. Know how your decision could impact your taxes, Medicare premiums, and other benefits.

And two, don’t rely on some one-size-fits-all strategy, or traditional rule of thumb. The only way to get the most from social security is to have a customized analysis for your specific situation.

If you would like to learn more, Hobart Financial is offering a no-cost customized social security analysis. This customized analysis will show you all of your options to file for social security. And it pinpoints the optimal time that could get you the most income, while considering the impact on your taxes, RMD’s, Medicare premiums, spousal benefits and more.

If you've saved at least $250,000 for retirement, and have NOT filed for social security, call to schedule your customized analysis right now at 704-313-1848.

Investment advisory services offered through Hobart Private Capital, LLC, an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor. Insurance services offered separately through Hobart Insurance Services, LLC, an affiliated insurance agency. Securities offered through Cape Securities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Hobart Private Capital and Hobart Insurance Services are not affiliated with Cape Securities. We do not provide, and no statement contained herein shall constitute, tax or legal advice. You should consult a tax or legal professional on any such matters. This information is intended for educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment advice or provide the basis for any investment decisions. You should consult your financial adviser prior to making any decision based on any specific information contained herein. This TV show is an advertisement paid for by Hobart Financial Group.