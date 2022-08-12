Socialize and volunteer with Show Up

They have a fun event coming up this weekend

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to their website, Show Up Charlotte is a social volunteering events company. They set up fun events here in town that provide an opportunity for you to give back to the community by volunteering your time with them. They make it simple and fun, and they even throw a party after the work is done!

Founder of Show Up Jeanette Crump joined Charlotte Today to talk more about what's coming up. They have an event coming up this weekend Saturday December 10th! The event is from 11am to 1pm at Summit Seltzer in Charlotte. Tickets will cost you $39 and the non-profit featured will be the Shoebox Project.

For more information, you can visit their website ShowUp-Charlotte.com or find them on social media. Their Instagram is @show_up_volunteering and the Facebook page is Show Up - Social Volunteering.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.