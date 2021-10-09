Soft wash your home for the holidays with Baker Softwash

Remove dirt and debris for a refreshed look for your home

The holidays are fast approaching and here's a way to brighten up your home. Soft wash it with Baker Softwash. Shawn Baker from Baker Softwash says there are many reasons to soft wash your home.

The first.. it's a beneficial substitute for pressure washing. Pressure washing creates erosion and strips materials away that loosened because of aging or decomposition.

Second, soft washing treats infestations. It removes dirt, debris and other contaminants from your home's surface completely, instead of simply removing the outer layer.

Soft washing is also more sustainable, using about 60 gallons of cleaning solution and approximately 40 gallons of water. That's compared to 180 to 480 gallons of water with a pressure washer.