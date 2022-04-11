Song “This Isn't Real Life” is out now

“This Isnt Real Life” is the result of a collaboration between hip-hop icon Stunna4Vegas, super producer Mike Smith, and LA-based vocalist CBVZ - a trio who were all brought together by Boomy, a new music creation tool. This song is an undeniable banger - Stunna ferociously flexes on everyone who has doubted him, CBVZ passionately sings on the surreality of their lifestyle, and Mike Smith’s Boomy-created earworm ties it all together. It’s a perfect soundtrack for a night out, to hype you up on the way there, or to blast in the gym.



Stunna4Vegas is the newest rapper signed to DaBaby's label Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment. His previous two albums achieved top 50 status on the Billboard charts. His most popular singles are "Animal" and "Up the Smoke". His latest album ‘Rae Rae's So’ was released in May 2022 on Interscope Records and includes the track “Stand Off” featuring DaBaby.



Mike Smith is no stranger to success and to collaborations. Smith has achieved two number 1 Billboard albums and three top 10 Billboard hits. His latest chart topper “A Hard Working Man” hit top 25 on the rock charts and then was remixed with the Avila Brothers, Snoop and Billy Ray Cyrus and was just tapped by Amazon for Thursday Night Football. Mike Smith is a Cuban American recording artist, songwriter, record and television producer. Known in the industry as a legendary creator, having worked with some of the biggest artists in music including Snoop, T.I., DJ Khaled, RZA, and Billy Ray Cyrus. He is best known for being one of the stars and main judge on BET's original programming series One Shot and has multiple new television projects in development.



CVBZ (pronounced Cubs) is an LA based vocalist/singer songwriter with Northwestern roots in free spirited Portland, Oregon. CVBZ has featured on tracks with the likes of Fetty Wap, American Authors and has writing credits for acts such as Ellie Goulding, The Chain- smokers and Cheat Codes. Upcoming tour with Teddy Swims this Fall.



The trio were all brought together by Boomy, a new music creation tool. The new platform is breaking barriers in the accessibility of music creation. It’s used both by first-time music-makers, and stars like Stunna, Mike Smith, and CVBZ. Boomy-generated sounds form the core that this song is created around, and is the community that brought these artists together.