Soundbites at The Track is tonight

Black Restaurant Weeks presents “Soundbites at The Track” Pop-up Food Truck Park in partnership with NASCAR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black Restaurant Weeks, LLC, the national culinary and cultural campaign that celebrates the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine with a regional showcase, is partnering with NASCAR to present “Soundbites at The Track” pop-up food truck park.

Black Restaurant Week continues to develop its multi-city culinary movement as it relates to supporting black-owned businesses and talent within the food and beverage industries. Guests will enjoy the flavors of African, African American, and Caribbean cuisine from vendors including Nacho Average Truck, Another Food Truck, Island Boys Kreationz, Made From Scratch, music and giveaways.