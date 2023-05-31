Sous Vide and Seared event at North Corner Haven

This event takes place June 22nd at North Corner Haven

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we were thrilled to have Chef Joy Turner, of North Corner Haven on Charlotte Today to make us a special dish from their upcoming Sous Vide and Seared cooking demo plus lunch out on the farm.

In the Farm Kitchen - Sous Vide and Seared - Thursday, June 22

Guests will enjoy a hands on cooking demonstration in the Farmhouse followed by a gorgeous lunch on the Farmhouse porch.

This particular demonstration will include learning the sous vide technique using delicious pasture raised chicken paired with the Season’s Best Market Vegetable (hopefully tomatoes!) and Carolina Gold Rice.

To end on a sweet note, guests will learn the proper way to make a classic creme brûlée and get to torch dessert before it’s served.

Other Events Coming Up

Slow Flow Yoga & Sound Bath - Thursday, June 8

As you settle into your serene farm surroundings, the instructor will guide you through a series of seated yoga poses as you hear several instruments, including crystal singing bowls, frame drums and the didgeridoo.

Foraged Art Workshop - Thursday, June 15

In this 3 hour, guided experience, guests will will identify and collect forest finds before returning to the Five Acres to create a unique piece of art to take home as a souvenir.

For more information on the event, visit https://northcornerhaven.com/ or find them on Instagram at @northcornerhaven.

