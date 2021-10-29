South End Fall Craft Crawl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love beer and want something to do to celebrate Halloween, check out the Fall Craft Crawl in South End!
Free transportation on the signature historic trolleys will get you from place to place, carefree. That’s right, no driving. Hit all of these spots and anywhere else in South End as the trolley drives the Craft Crawl circuit all day.
Participating breweries include Suffolk Punch, Triple C, QC Pourhouse, Pop the Top, Craft Tasting Room, Hoppin', Lenny Boy, and Red Clay Cider Works.
This crawl will be on Saturday, Oct 30, 2021 2pm - 8pm. For more information go online to SouthEndCLT.com