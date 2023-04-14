South Park after 5, at Symphony Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready for some great entertainment coming to the SouthPark area of Charlotte NC. Here with more is Bob Durkins from Southern Entertainment and Maddy from South Park Community Partners. “We are so excited to partner with SouthPark Community Partners to bring live music and entertainment to the community,” said Durkin. “We love this town and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”



SouthPark After Five, Charlotte’s new weekly happy hour and free entertainment experience, kicks off this spring, presented by SouthPark Community Partners and produced by Southern Entertainment. This six-week concert series will be held at Symphony Park at the corner of Barclay Downs Drive and Carnegie Boulevard, adjacent to SouthPark Mall. SouthPark After Five kicks off at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, and will continue every Thursday through the end of May.