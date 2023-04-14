South Park after 5, at Symphony Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready for some great entertainment coming to the SouthPark area of Charlotte NC. Here with more is Bob Durkins from Southern Entertainment and Maddy from South Park Community Partners. “We are so excited to partner with SouthPark Community Partners to bring live music and entertainment to the community,” said Durkin. “We love this town and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”
SouthPark After Five, Charlotte’s new weekly happy hour and free entertainment experience, kicks off this spring, presented by SouthPark Community Partners and produced by Southern Entertainment. This six-week concert series will be held at Symphony Park at the corner of Barclay Downs Drive and Carnegie Boulevard, adjacent to SouthPark Mall. SouthPark After Five kicks off at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, and will continue every Thursday through the end of May.
“We’ve heard a clear demand for more programming that brings the community together in SouthPark and are thrilled to launch this event series in Symphony Park,” said Adam Rhew, President and Executive Director of SouthPark Community Partners. “SouthPark After Five is part of a broader strategy to activate our public spaces and create memorable experiences that contribute to SouthPark’s sense of place.” “Symphony Park area is tailor made for families to bring their lawn chairs blankets etc.. and find a spot to listen to music or enjoy the park” says Maddy.
SouthPark After Five will offer something for everyone featuring live music, vendors, interactive art, and craft beverages. The May 4 edition of SouthPark After Five will include a special tie-in to the Wells Fargo Championship, which draws thousands of guests to the SouthPark area each year. The events will host a wide variety of bands including rock, country, jazz, and tribute bands. The weekly entertainment lineup will include:
- April 20 - 20 Ride (Zac Brown Tribute)
- April 27 - Breakfast Club (Ultimate 80s)
- May 4 - Yacht Rock Revue (Wells Fargo Championship Tee-Off Concert - This is a ticketed event from 6-10 p.m. to benefit Champions for Education and tickets will be released in the coming week at www.SouthParkAfter5.com).
- May 11 - Sol Fusion (Premier Variety Band)
- May 18 - Landslide (Tribute to Fleetwood Mac)
- May 25 - On the Border (Eagles Tribute)
For more information visit www.southparkclt.org. SouthPark After Five is located at: 4400 Sharon Rd., Charlotte N.C. 28211 or
