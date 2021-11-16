Find your Christmas gifts at the Southern Christmas Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.

Here are Mia's Favorite Things at the Southern Christmas Show!

Annie’s Pooch Pops – Booth #2544 - Here you can find every kind of treat imaginable for your dog. They even have dog Happy Meals! anniespoochpops.com

Nina’s Boutique – Booth #22A - Find all of the clothing you need to head into the winter season at this booth. They have shackets which are very on trend! facebook.com/ninasboutiquelkn

Barks-A-Bout Tails – Booth#3004 -Dress up your pup at this booth with shirts and bandanas for your pets. facebook.com/barksabouttails

Old Oak Market – Booth#2354 - Candles are always a great gift and these candles smell amazing! oldoakmarket.com