Mia's favorite things at the Southern Christmas Show

Head to the Park Expo Center now through November 20th to experience the holiday fun

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

It's time to get in the Christmas spirit at the Southern Christmas Show! The show is at the Park Expo and Conference Center running now through November 20th. These are endless possibilities for holiday gifts, treats for yourself, your pets, and more!

Mia took a walk around the show to find some of her favorite things. First was Pet Wants! They have all kinds of amazing products for your pets. From treats for your pets to munch on, to collars and leashes, they have what you need for your pet or the pet lover in your life.

A wink and a nod is a great stop as well! They have bags, accessories, clothing, and great stocking stuffer items! This is a great spot to find gifts for your loved ones.

If you love wine, there is a whole row of wineries at the Southern Christmas Show! Walk down the line and try samples of delicious wines from our area, and you can purchase a bottle if there's one you really love!

Another great place to check out is the Old Oak Market. Candles are always a great holiday gift, and they have a large variety of scents you'll love. They also offer wax melts!

For more information visit SouthernChristmasShow.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.