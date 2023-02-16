A cocktail to celebrate Charlotte FC season

Southern Distilling uses their products to make this drink

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Southern Royal Tea is featuring Southern Star spirits and celebrating the start of the Charlotte Football Club season. Southern Distilling is an official partner of CFC in the alcohol-whiskey category.

RECIPE

Southern Royal Tea

1.5oz Southern Star “The Standard” bourbon

1 oz Royal Tea Honey Syrup*

.75 oz fresh lemon juice

Directions:

Add all above contents to shaker tin with ice

Shake vigorously

Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice

Garnish with rosemary sprig







*Royal Tea Honey Syrup

1 quart of water

5 sprigs of rosemary

.5 cup dried hibiscus

.5 cup loose green tea

1 quart of local honey

Bring all ingredients except honey to a boil

Remove from heat and let steep for 10 minutes

Strain contents through mesh strainer and add honey

Mix until honey is fully dissolved

Store syrup in refrigerator for up to two weeks.

