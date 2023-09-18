Southern Distilling Company has announced a multi-year partnership agreement with the Carolina Panthers

The Blue 42 Mule is perfect for gameday

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Statesville-based Southern Distilling Company is now an official partner of the Charlotte-based Carolina Panthers NFL team. Fans will be able to enjoy Southern Star products while attending games at Bank of America Stadium. The partnership will extend beyond the field, too, with signature Panthers-themed cocktails served at bars and restaurants across the Carolinas, including the Blue 42 Mule cocktail, courtesy McKenzie Cunninham. Southern Distilling Company will also serve signature cocktails at their on-site cocktail bar and plans to host watch parties for select games throughout the season. Supporting the Panthers is something owners Pete & Vienna Barger have been doing for a long time, and they encourage fans to share their “spirit of the Carolinas” by tagging @SouthernDistilling on social media to share what Southern Star products they’re sipping.

Blue 42 Mule:

4 lime wedges

2 ounces Southern Star The Standard

¾ ounce mint syrup

3-6 ounces ginger beer

¾ ounce blue curacao

Squeeze 3 lime wedges into glass. Pour Southern Star Standard and mint syrup into glass. Add ice then top with ginger beer. Add lime wedge for garnish and blue curacao as a float.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.