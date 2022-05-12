Head to Southern Distilling Company this weekend for an open house

You'll even get to try a Candy Cane Old Fashioned

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the time of year for holiday cocktails, on Monday Vienna Barger from Southern Distilling Company and mixologist Amanda Britton stopped by Charlotte Today - to share tips on how to get creative behind the bar with Southern Star spirits, and to let us sample the Candy Cane Cream Old Fashioned.

Temperatures are dropping and it’s time to spice up the holidays with spirits from Southern Distilling Company. Founded by husband and wife team Pete and Vienna Barger in 2013 in Statesville, North Carolina, Southern Distilling Company embraces the spirit of America’s craft industry.

As we head into the holiday season, we are looking forward to gathering with family and friends and savoring every moment. Sharing stories and laughs while sipping on world-class bourbons and rye whiskeys, well, there’s nothing better.

The Southern Star family of spirits is a collection of intentional, artisanal products, including Southern Star Paragon Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Southern Star Double Shot Coffee Bourbon Cream Liqueur, among others.

Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey was recently recognized as Best In Class (Best Single Barrel Bourbon Up to 10 Years) and Best Overall Bourbon at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition.

The cocktails will be featured in the tasting room at the distillery, 211 Jennings Road, Statesville, during the Southern Distilling Company holiday celebration, 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The event is free and open to the public, with complimentary distillery tours and pictures with Santa, among other family-friendly activities.

Southern Distilling Company is rapidly expanding its national and global distribution footprint, and Southern Star products are now available in 20 states.

For more information, visit southerndistillingcompany.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.