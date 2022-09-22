Southern Distilling Company Wins Top Honors

Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey beat out 650 others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new-to-market wheated straight bourbon whiskey from Southern Distilling Company has triumphed on an international stage, taking top honors at the New York World Wine & Spirits Competition.

Southern Distilling Company’s Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey was recognized as Best In Class (Best Single Barrel Bourbon Up to 10 Years) and Best Overall Bourbon out of a field of more than 650 spirits.

Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel Wheated Straight Bourbon Whiskey has a mash bill of 70 percent corn, 16 percent wheat, and 14 percent malted barley. The barrel was bottled as-is at a cask strength of 116 proof.

The double-gold winning Bourbon Southern Star Paragon Cask Strength Single Barrel is described by a judge with these tasting notes: “The nose opens with a sense of orange blossoms and apple orchard with a hint of pear and plum next to walnut shells, old honey bottles, and rich vanilla sauce with a hint of poppy seed … The end leaves the spice and warmth behind for smooth vanilla walnut cake with a hint of apple-honey tobacco wrapped up with old cedar bark.”

For more information, visit southerndistillingcompany.com.

