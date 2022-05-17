Spicy Orange Beef Stir Fry delicious and easy to make!

Spicy Orange Beef is as easy as 123

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joining us today is a longtime friend of the show, Chef Andria Gaskins.

Chef Andria is a prize-winning home cook and baker. She is the author of the novel “A Second Helping” and the owner of Queen City Kitchen.

Today Chef Andria is making a perfect dish, Spicy Orange Beef Stir Fry, to commemorate Asian American Pacific Islander month .

Here is the recipe:

Spicy Orange Beef Stir Fry

Makes 4 servings

Marinade

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking soda

1½ pounds New York strip steak, thinly sliced crosswise

Sauce

¼ cup freshly squeezed tangerine juice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoon hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

2 tablespoons dry sherry

2 tablespoons honey

1-2 tablespoons garlic chili sauce

1 teaspoon orange zest

1 teaspoon cornstarch

Vegetables

1 pound broccoli florets

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 small onion, cut in half and sliced

1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into strips

1 medium carrot, peeled and cut ¼-inch thick diagonally

3 green onions, cut diagonally into 2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon peeled and finely chopped fresh ginger

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Jasmine rice, for serving

2 tablespoons sesame seeds, for garnish

Directions

Whisk 1 tablespoon soy sauce, sesame oil, 1 teaspoon cornstarch, and baking soda in a medium bowl until combined. Add the steak and marinate for at least 20 minutes or up to overnight in the refrigerator.

In a separate bowl, whisk the tangerine juice, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, hoisin sauce, oyster sauce, dry sherry, honey, chili sauce, orange zest, and 1 teaspoon cornstarch until the cornstarch is fully dissolved.

Place the broccoli in a glass bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Poke a few holes in the plastic for ventilation and microwave the broccoli for 2 minutes.

Heat a large skillet or wok over high heat and add 1 tablespoon oil. Cook half of the steak until crisp and lightly browned on both sides, about 5 minutes; remove the meat to a plate. Repeat with 1 additional tablespoon of vegetable oil and remaining beef.

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, onion, bell pepper, and carrot to the skillet; cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the green onions, ginger, and garlic and cook 1 minute. Add the broccoli and steak along with any juices collected on the plate to the skillet and cook for 1 minute. Pour in the sauce and stir until it thickens, about 1 minute. Serve with Jasmine rice and garnish with sesame seeds.