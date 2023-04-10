Spinach & Ricotta Roll Ups a delicious appetizer

Melanie and Andy Tritten, show us how to make Spinach & Ricotta Roll Ups

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This recipe can be a great appetizer or an entrée. As an appetizer it’s a great simple option for vegetarians. Plus an easy finger food to add to your tailgate snacks. It can be made ahead of time and baked just before the game or even served room temperature. Here with more is Melanie and Andy Tritten from Cannizzaro Famiglia. “We love making this dish because it’s so versatile and tasty” says Melanie. “Yes!” “It’s an easy favorite of mine and it looks very pleasing to the eye with its golden brown color” says Andy.

Here what you need:

Spinach & Ricotta Roll Ups

Ingredients

1 package refrigerated puff pastry

8 ounces fresh spinach

1 garlic clove, minced

4 ounces ricotta cheese

Salt & Pepper

1 egg, beaten

Sea salt, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, or everything seasoning to sprinkle on top

Directions

Preheat oven to 375. On medium high heat - spray a sauté pan with olive oil spray and sauté garlic for 1-2 minutes. Add spinach and stir – let wilt and remove from pan to a cutting board. When cool enough to handle, squeeze out as much water as you can and chop up finely. Beat egg and add half to a mixing bowl with your ricotta, spinach & garlic, and salt pepper – refrigerate until you are ready to assemble.

To make the roll ups, unroll the puff pastry and using a sharp knife or pizza cutter, cut in to 2-3 inch strips, then cut to make rectangles. Spread spinach mixture on to each rectangle leaving the edge plain. Dab that edge with remaining beaten egg and roll up, sealing and placing seam side down on your parchment lined cookie sheet. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or up to 4 hours. Before baking, brush with beaten egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, everthing seasoning or flakey sea salt. Bake for 30 minutes and serve with all of your favorite Cannizzaro Sauces!