CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a fun and spooky date ideaS for October, Spooky CLT has some great ideas to get you ready.

First up is the Mac Tabby Cat Café. You can do and play with some cats (and hopefully see a black cat) and then head next door to walk through a haunted stairway.

Next you could go to the Ayrsley Grand Cinemas. They do a retro horror series so you can watch some fun scary movies and cuddle close for comfort.

There are also always great ghost tours and haunted bar crawls in town for people to enjoy. A great option is to go to Scarowinds!

Lastly you can head to the Sleepy Poet Antique Mall. Not only can you find very old relics, people say that if you are in tune with the paranormal you will feel that when you walk in.

Spooky CLT does a lot of fun and spooky events here in town. To find more go to SpookyCLT.com or on Instagram @SpookyCLT.

