Spooky reads for Halloween

Park Road Books has spooky reads for everyone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — My Heart is a Chainsaw by Stephen Graham Jones – This book is a homage to slasher films. A teen of Blackfeet and white descent, believes her town is ripe for a slasher. As a dedicated horror fan, she knows the lore, the signs, and a final girl when she sees one, which happens to be the new girl in town. The main character feels it’s her job to prepare the girl for the role. It’s a story of murder in a small town and a critique of American colonialism, Indigenous displacement, and gentrification.

Hex by Thomas Olde Heuvelt – Park Road Books October book challenge read – Whoever is born here, is doomed to stay 'til death. Whoever settles, never leaves. Welcome to Black Spring, the town haunted by a seventeenth century woman. The elders of Black Spring have quarantined the town using high-tech surveillance, but the town's teenagers decide to break their strict regulations and go viral with the haunting. In so doing, they send the town spiraling into dark, medieval practices.

Cackle by Rachel Harrison – Ghosts, witches, and romantic despair anchor this cheerfully ominous witch-lit contemporary as a small-town high school teacher becomes embroiled in an unsettling friendship with a witch, complete with a haunted house, but whose powers turn violent.

Payback’s A Witch by Lana Harper – A not very powerful witch with a complicated family history is pulled back to town and gets wrapped up in heartbreak revenge involving her nemesis, all while thinking about Talia, the witch adept in the darker magical arts.

(Young Adult) White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson – The Haunting of Hill House meets Get Out in this chilling YA psychological thriller and modern take on the classic haunted house story. This story includes a newly formed family, issues with addiction, and a town with deep dark secrets.