Spooky treats and decorations

Fun things to make and do with the kids this Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article includes commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some fun ways to celebrate Halloween.

For spook-tacular Halloween dessert ideas, visit peepsbrand.com or readyseteat.com!

Create out-of-this-world pumpkin decorations with the Crayola Galaxy Paint Stick Decorating Kit and jazz up your Halloween or Fall decorations with Crayola Pumpkin Paint in Classic & Autumn Colors.

These glow-in-the-dark, removable Halloween wall decals by Tempaper cast a ghostly glow over dark spaces and will easily apply to smooth surfaces including accent walls, stair risers, ceilings and furniture.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

