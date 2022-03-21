Spring break Getaways!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring break is in full swing and parents would love to just getaway without the kids. Sarah Crosland, author of “100 things to do in Charlotte before you die” has some great ideas for couple looking to getaway.
Couples Getaways
- Sip your way through North Carolina wine country.
- Stroll through the gardens and galleries at Reynolda House in Winston-Salem where you can stay at the stylish Cardinal hotel.
- Spend a day exploring Asheville's River Arts District and spend the night on the Biltmore Estate.
- Take a bicycle ride down the Swamp Rabbit trail in Greenville, SC.
- Shop, hike and spend the afternoon at the spa
For more information you can purchase Sarah's book online.