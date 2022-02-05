Spring Cleaning made easier with West Shore Home

No need to worry about mold and mildew in your shower with West Shore Home

As winter comes to a close and warm weather arrives, a lot of people are thinking about spring cleaning. You might be dreading it, but one task you don’t have to worry about is cleaning your shower. Bryan Mazzone, General Manager from West Shore Home is here today to answer questions and explain how their showers make cleaning a breeze.

Question 1: As a bathroom professional, what areas we should focus on while spring cleaning?

When doing a deep clean of the bathroom, it’s best to focus on areas you don’t normally think of. After you clean everything you think needs cleaning, scan your bathroom for the least touched areas and go back and clean those . You might scrub your toilet once a week, but when was the last time you cleaned the grout in your tile? We all know how much of a pain it is to clean grout, but with West Shore Home showers and baths you don’t need to worry about that.

Question 2: What makes your baths and showers different than others?

All of our baths and showers are made with acrylic. Acrylic is a non-porous material, which gives many advantages over its competitors. Acrylic showers are great at keeping mold and mildew out, which means less scrubbing!

Question 3: Now that we’ve heard some of the benefits of acrylic, what makes it so easy to clean?

Acrylic is a non-porous material. It so easy to clean you can use Windex or vinegar and water no more scrubbing with harsh chemicals. Acrylic also resists wear and tear it’s the Same material as Corrian countertops. You don’t have to worry about chips and cracks, acrylic will keep your shower looking new for years to come. This is a shower that’s built to last.

Question 4: Sounds like your acrylic showers and baths will really knock some time off of our spring cleaning schedules!

Not only is cleaning a fast and easy process, but so is installation! Select shower and bath projects can be installed in your home as early as next week with a one day installation. There are so many options to choose from, however our most popular option is the basic white shower. It goes with everything, and of course it’s easy to clean!

Question 5: Why should our viewers choose West Shore Home over other companies?

Firstly, all installations are done by West Shore Home employees – no subcontractors. We have full time Master plumbers and convenient, one-day installation. Finally we have a 5 star reviews on Google, Facebook, Home Advisor and more.

Question 6: Are there any special sales going on right now at West Shore Home?