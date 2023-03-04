Spring cocktails are here!

Brian of Billy Sunday Charlotte joined the show to make some cocktails and tell us about their upcoming events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love cocktails, you'll love the drinks and details Brian from Billy Sunday shared with us on Charlotte Today on Monday!

Two of the specialty drinks we showcased are listed below:

NOT YOUR AVERAGE VICE - Bourbon, Cinnamon, Pineapple, Lime, Fresh Strawberries

MEXI ‘SPRESSI - Vodka, Cold Brew, Cacao and Ancho Chili

In addition to new cocktails, Mark of AVA Pizzeria just launched a new food menu including a Butter Candle, Spinach Artichoke Dip 2.0, Dilly Sunday Pizza, and a Billy Board, to name a few.

Upcoming Events at Billy Sunday

Comedy Show on Thursday, April 6

Stand-up comedy is back at Billy Sunday Charlotte on Thursday, April 6! Show starts at 7pm and features awesome local and national talent including: S﻿haine O. Laine, Craig Collin, Brooke Hayhurst, Gray West, & Connor Lyons. Tickets are $10.

Cocktail Classes (2) on Thursday, April 20

Join Billy Sunday Charlotte for their next cocktail class on Thursday, March 16, celebrating spring forward cocktails! As per usual, the class will include an introduction to classic cocktails, tools of the trade, and the basics of bartending. There are two time slots: 6:30-8 p.m. and 8:30-10 p.m. Guests will work together to make 3 cocktails highlighting spring flavors, talk about the history behind them, and of course drink them.

Be sure to follow us on @billysundaycharlotte for more information, dates, and tickets!

