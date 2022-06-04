Spring date ideas

Danielle from SOS Romance Planning shares some ideas for dates this season

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring is the perfect time to get out and enjoy some romance with your partner. Danielle Price from SOS Romance Planning has some perfect date night ideas you can enjoy this spring.

First idea is to go indoor skydiving at iFly Charlotte! This is a great date idea for the more adventurous couple.

Next idea is to go mini golfing with your partner! There are many adult only spots here in town to go and enjoy a drink while you play.

Next is to indulge in some artwork. Charlotte's art scene is booming so there are endless opportunities.