Spring Fever: it's time to plant those veggies and herbs

Spring like temps are back and let's face it - we've all got spring fever!

If you've ever wanted to grow your own herbs and vegetables,

Billy Carroll, from Pike Nursery says "the time to start is now!"

Here are some things you want to consider:

Last Frost :

The last frost is in mid-April right around the 15th. Find the seeds you want to grow, pay attention to the numbers of days it takes to germinate and then work backward from the frost date to have success.

Start seed inside:

Its good to start planting your seeds and place them inside to get a good jump start on growing and to protect against the last frost. You can put the seedling in an egg carton or small container to get started.

Focus:

Focus on the things you would most likely eat when planting. Broccoli, lettuce and tomatoes are a favorite and can be used in a nice spring salad. Herbs such as rosemary, mint, oregano are easy to grow and will oftentimes come back the following year.

Mistakes:

Don’t get too excited and plant too much seedling. You may not have room. Also make sure you give yourself enough time to grow your seeds, poor planning can really hamper your efforts.