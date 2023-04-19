CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
From decluttering and organizing our digital devices to putting our lives in motion with transformative travel experiences - Spring is the season of action!
CP Newsgroup’s Executive Editor David Gregg partnered with category leading companies to help consumers like US - affordably AND effectively Spring Into Action! He joined us on Charlotte Today with some great products for this season.
The WD My Book HDD
This product starts at $119.99 and you can find more information online at westerndigital.com
The Reliefband
This product starts at starts at $99.99 and you can find more information online at reliefband.com
David Gregg and CP Newsgroup always brings us such great product information and recommendations! For more information visit CPNewsGroup.com
Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.
From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.
Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001
If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com