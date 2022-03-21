Spring is in the air at BLACKLION

Transform your home for the season by visiting the store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Spring is in the air, so head to BLACKLION to get your home freshened up for the season. They have tons of great fake flowers that will bring the beauty of spring into your home without the upkeep.

White pottery is another great item for spring. It can really brighten up a room and make it look fresh! Easter is coming up so they also have great bunny accessories, but some of the bunnies can even be carried over after Easter!