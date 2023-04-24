Spring Must Haves

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head shares a few products that are definite must haves for the spring season

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Spring is a great time to consider upgrading your mattress. To get the ultimate night’s sleep experience the NEW Serta iComfortECO mattress line. This new collection of mattresses provides Serta’s signature comfort and support, while integrating more sustainable materials. To learn more, visit Serta.com or visit a retailer near you.

Big nutrition has never been hotter with Quest’s new Hot & Spicy protein chips which offer 19g protein and 4g of net carbs! For more information and to purchase, visit www.questnutrition.com.

Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizers enhance your skin’s radiance. These revitalizing moisturizers with Vitamin E and antioxidants provide a flawless, gradual, sunless tan and natural-looking glow. Visit Walmart.com to shop the full collection.

Jarrow Formulas® offers a wide range of scientifically-supported supplements, including products that support digestive, bone, and brain.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.