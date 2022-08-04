Spring salmon salad

Corks Cooks and Books chef Shonali Thomas makes a delicious salad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SUMMER SALMON SALAD

INGREDIENTS:

2-6oz Salmon Filets (skinless)

SplenDishes Cajun Seasoning (or one of your favorites)

Avocado Oil

Vinaigrette:

½ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼ cup Lemon Juice

¼ cup Rice Vinegar

1T Dijon Mustard

Pinch Italian Seasoning

Pinch Black Pepper

Salad (all optional):

Mixed Greens

Grape Tomatoes

Granny Smith Apple

Dried Blueberries

Pickled Beets

Goat Cheese

Balsamic Glaze

DIRECTIONS:

To cook salmon, heat skillet on medium high heat; drizzle with oil and add salmon top side down. Sear and cook for 3 minutes, then carefully flip over and cook another 3-4 minutes or until sides are opaque. Cook additional minutes, if needed for desired doneness. Remove from pan and let cool.

To make vinaigrette, combine ingredients in a jar with lid. Shake until combined and thickened. Keep remaining dressing in refrigerator for up to a week.