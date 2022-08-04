Spring salmon salad

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SUMMER SALMON SALAD
INGREDIENTS:
2-6oz Salmon Filets (skinless)
SplenDishes Cajun Seasoning (or one of your favorites)
Avocado Oil
Vinaigrette:
½ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
¼ cup Lemon Juice
¼ cup Rice Vinegar
1T Dijon Mustard
Pinch Italian Seasoning
Pinch Black Pepper
Salad (all optional):
Mixed Greens
Grape Tomatoes
Granny Smith Apple
Dried Blueberries
Pickled Beets
Goat Cheese
Balsamic Glaze
DIRECTIONS:
To cook salmon, heat skillet on medium high heat; drizzle with oil and add salmon top side down. Sear and cook for 3 minutes, then carefully flip over and cook another 3-4 minutes or until sides are opaque. Cook additional minutes, if needed for desired doneness. Remove from pan and let cool.
To make vinaigrette, combine ingredients in a jar with lid. Shake until combined and thickened. Keep remaining dressing in refrigerator for up to a week.
Toss salad with vinaigrette and place in a bowl. Top with salmon and other optional toppings and serve.