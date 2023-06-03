Spring style trends

Fashivly can help you stay up to date with style trends

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring has already started to show itself, so spring fashion is already on it's way as well! Fashivly is a great service that offers outfit ideas online, as well as personal styling to help you stay on trend. Here are some great trends that founder of Fashivly, Ashlyn Greer shared with Charlotte Today.

1. Race/Motocross Jackets

2. Maxi Length skirts and dreses

3. Soccer Sneakers

4. Oversize Bags

5. Kitten Heels

6. Slouchy Jeans

7. Metallic pop of color

8. Red is the color of the season

9. Sheer Layers

10. All Things Denim

If you are needing help finding your personal style and clothing to match it, Fashivly can help! She will take a look at your current style and your style inspiration to help you pick some new items out. Go to Fashivly.com to get started.

