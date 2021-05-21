Spring and summer cocktails from Stir Charlotte

Stir Charlotte also has a great cocktail that benefits a good cause. STIR is partnering with the IS Foundation for the entire month of May to help support children and families battling pediatric cancer here in Charlotte. Every time you purchase an Austin Mule, STIR will donate $1 to the IS Foundation. Titos Vodka will be generously matching that dollar as well! To learn more about the cause visit https://www.isabellasantosfoundcation.org.