Sprucing up your Vacation home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sprucing up a vacation home or a home away from home with some great decor ideas, should be the goal to make our getaway as special as your primary home. Lauren Clement has some ideas to make your getaway special. We love to spend time at the beach or in the mountains and having a nice beautiful retreat makes the time away all the more special. Clement says “large windows allow you to soak in the views.” The best way to take advantage of the view is by using seating to capture the scenic view. A swivel chair is really a great idea because it will allow you to take in the view from all angles.

Bedding is another area where it can spice up the room. “Having twin beds or better yet bunk beds will make the kids think that they are on a camping trip” says Clement. The fun has only just begun when kids stay up late, romp and look and climb down to the lower bunk. Any interesting decor will do but adding coastal decor to bring out the colors of the room can be fun in making the getaway a part of you. Clement says “Don’t forget about unexpected luxuries such as a nice appliances or a soak in tub, it can add pizzazz to your space. Sprucing up your home can be fun and easy and for more tips follow Lauren on Instagram @Laurennicoleinc.