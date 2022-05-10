Let the pros hang your lights this Christmas

Squeegee Pros have you covered, when it comes to Holiday Light installation, design, and storage

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Are you counting down the days to "deck the halls"? The Squeegee Pros can do it ALL when it comes to Holiday Lights. Their trained professionals work with you to design a custom lighting plan, and handle the entire process, from installation to take down. You can't beat that. They even help you when it comes to storing the lights...that goes for homeowners and businesses.

They'll light up your trees, roof lines, add wreaths, snowflakes, & lighting décor like fairy balls, lighted presents, & trees.

You can also forget about any cords showing. The lights are customized, cut & fitted for the home all the way to the electrical cords.

The first 25 customers that calls or text receive up to $500 off. Using the code Charlotte Today. 704-286-9141. In business for 26 years Squeegee Pros started Christmas Lighting Headquarters 4 years ago.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.