St. Patrick's Day fun for your little ones at SAS Cupcakes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hard to believe Saint Patrick's Day is next Friday (March 17th)!

If you're still looking for some fun activities to do with your little ones...you'll love the guest that joined us on Charlotte Today on Friday. Kaitlyn Carfagno Alvas, from SAS ("Sass") cupcakes, shared details surrounding all the fun they have planned.

SAS cupcakes, pronounced "sass" - have two different days lined up where you and your kiddos can enjoy St. Patrick's Day storytime, and cupcake decorating: Saturday (March 11th) and Thursday (March 16th) - they also have two different class times: 10:30am and 4:30pm. The cost per child is $13 dollars and parents can attend the class for free.

Due to size limits, they've asked you pre-register your little ones...on their website sascupcakes.com

Alvas also want folks to know, if for some reason classes fill up before you register - they also have a lot of Easter fun planned too.

