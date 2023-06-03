Decorate cookies to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

Sweet Spot Studio has great classes you can take to celebrate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Craft(y) Bake & Brew Classes are short 1 hour long classes at local breweries and vineyards where they do some type of fun food craft. They do holiday classes, charcuterie boards, cookie decorating, and plenty more! Each class includes one drink.

Craft(y) Bake & Brew Membership includes some swag items (reusable stainless steel cup, koozie, bottle opener) extra beer per class, and a small grazing box. Comes in 4 pack or 6 pack classes.

They have two St. Patricks Day Cookie Decorating classes coming up. One is on Monday March 13th at Hi-Wire Brewing, and the other is on Wednesday March 15th at Hopfly Brewing.

Sweet Spot Studio offers recreational baking and pastry classes for all levels. To find out more or to sign up, go to SweetSpotStudioCLT.com.

