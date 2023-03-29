Standing Ab Exercises with Meghan Trainor

Get your core in shape with Body By Trainor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time to get fit with Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor.

Meghan, so many of us, have grown used to working on our abs by laying on our back doing sit ups.

You have some different ways to get the same abdominal work but standing up.

Our abs and core are so important to every movement we perform. Whether you are sitting standing picking something up, moving you core ,abs need to be strong and effective.

"Don’t forget this exercise is designed for any fitness level” says Trainor

Exercise 1: Cross body Crunch - great for upper and lower abs as well as the obliques; 20 repetitions

Exercise 2: Elbow to knee tuck – another exercise for the obliques; 20 repetitions

Exercise 3: Windmill – great for the lower abs and hamstrings add weights to kick it up a notch

Exercise 4: Oblique Hinge – work specifically targeting the obliques. Go slow on the exercise and breathe.

Exercise 5: Stir Pot – It reminds you of a dance move but the entire abs are engaged in this exercise.

Follow Meghan on Instagram @BodyByTrainor

