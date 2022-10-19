Give your skin some extra TLC in the upcoming winter months

Stanley Owings shares how to keep your skin glowing as the air gets dry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter is coming and that means not only dry air outside, but it also means dry heat in our homes. Neither are good for the skin. It’s so crucial you give your skin a little more TLC during the winter months. Here’s Stanley Owings from iMpact Color Cosmetic's top 5 ways to nourish your skin and keep it hydrated and glowing all winter long.

1- Turn up the volume with your hydration — a richer texture to your moisturizer or incorporate a richer serum to your skincare mix.

2- Add a hydrating balm to your routine. It’s a great multitasker.

3- Use a beauty oil at night for intense hydration.

4- Don’t forget your body! UPGRADE your body moisturizer.

5- Get more SLEEP - there’s no better way to give your skin more TLC than more REST!

