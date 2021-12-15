x
Starmed Healthcare talks about covid antibody therapy

What you should know about this treatment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.       

Covid antibody therapy can help lessen the symptoms of covid.  It's a treatment for people who are covid positive, if you have mild to moderate symptoms. Natalie Gonzales, with Starmed Healthcare, says the treatment is reducing the hospitalization rate by 87% and reducing symptoms by 93%. Starmed says it's a 21 minute IV infusion or an injection. Gonzales says it's important to note this is not a replacement for the vaccine.  To learn more about covid antibody treatment visit starmed.care

