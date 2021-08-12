Starmed Healthcare talks about covid rapid assessment tests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.
There is a lot of concern over covid during the holidays. Starmed Healthcare says the rapid assessment test for antibodies will tell you what your antibodies are. Natalie Gonzalez, with Starmed, says now that covid booster shots are approved, if your antibodies are low and it's been 6 months since you received after your Pfizer or Moderna 2nd dose, you are eligible for your booster.
Anti body therapy is a treatment for once you are infected with covid. It can help lessen your symptoms, but it is not a replacement for the vaccine.
