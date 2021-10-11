StarMed Healthcare talks about kids and covid vaccines

Information parents should know

This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.

The Covid Vaccine is now available for kids ages 5-12.Natalie Gonzalez from STARMED Healthcare says kids should get the vaccine because it not only protects them but it also protects those people they will come in contact with. Gonzalez says masks are not full proof but the vaccine gives kids better odds of protection from Covid-19.

Gonzalez says kids will eventually get two doses of the vaccine. Most kids will experience some localized pain. Headaches, fatigue and body chills are not uncommon but the side effects won’t last long. It’s also a sign that the vaccine is at work.

Gonzalez says the most important things parents should know is that the vaccine is safe. The vaccine has been tested and found reliable and effective against Covid-19.