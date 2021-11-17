Starmed Healthcare talks about rapid assessment tests

This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
As we approach the holidays we need to stay aware of the spread of covid. Natalie Gonzalez with Starmed Healthcare talks to us about the rapid assessment test for covid antibodies. It's a blood test to see what your antibody levels are. If it's low, you may be eligible for the covid booster shot.
Anti body therapy is not a replacement for the covid vaccine. It's a treatment for people once they are infected with covid. It will help reduce symptoms but it doesn't prevent you from getting covid. The best protection is the vaccine.
