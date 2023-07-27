Start a new career, attend The Be The Light Tour sponsored by Insight Global

A new career fair is coming to Charlotte to help position job-seekers for success! The Be The Light Tour is a FREE job skills experience taking place Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 9am - 4pm at the AvidXchange Music Factory - Headquarters Building . Here with more is Khalil Bostick. A new national survey found that nearly 75% of job seekers didn't apply to their dream job because they were doubtful, they were a good fit for the role. Additionally, job seekers say they aren't pursuing opportunities because they are intimidated by the job search (31%), lack a college degree (24%), don't know where to begin with a job search (24%) and overall lack of confidence (33%).

The tour will aim to change those feelings. “This isn't your average career fair” says Bostick. Guests can come as they are. No business attire is required. They can enjoy free professional headshots and free workshops on interview skills and resume-writing. They can network with employers and participate in one-on-ones with recruiters. The "Be The Light" Tour is open to anyone looking to better their job or career. In particular, AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander), BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color), first generation college grads, unhoused individuals, individuals with disabilities, LGBTQIA, justice impacted, single-income families, veterans, women and young adults.



Also $50 gift cards and Chromebooks will be given away throughout the day. Plus, food and childcare are provided all for FREE! Interested guests should reserve their spot. Insight Global launched The "Be The Light" Tour to help give job-seekers the career tools and resources they need to get their next - or first - job. We believe it is our responsibility to help strengthen the communities where we live and work. For more information and to reserve a spot visit insightglobal.com/bethelighttour.

