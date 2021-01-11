Start Shopping early to get the best deals

Don't wast time get a jump on great holiday deals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Instead of waiting for the big sales around Black Friday, get a jump on your shopping now! You can still get the lowest prices and take away the stress of hoping gifts arrive in time. Jenny Martin from Southern Savers has some easy tips to help you get the best deals on the gifts you buy this holiday season.

Tip 1: Watch for Different Sale Events

We are used to Black Friday, but this year many stores know they can’t wait until the end of November. Expect stores to push special sale events throughout October and early November. Many will also guarantee “lowest prices of the season” so you know you have the best price they will offer.

Tip 2: Price Match

Over 20 local and online stores (like Target, Staples & Best Buy) will price match other stores! This will include price matching local ads as well as online stores! If you are in the store, grab a mobile app, like the Southern Savers app that has a barcode scanner, scan the barcode and you’ll instantly see the price for that item at various stores online. Take the item to customer service and they will match the online price right there in the store! To price match online, open a chat with their customer service and they can match the price for you.

Tip 3: Pricing Guarantee

If you buy an item and then see the next week that it’s cheaper, you can get the better deal! Most major retailers offer a price guarantee that if the price is lower at that store or select competitors they will honor the lower price within 14 days! You can go to customer service in the store or chat with a customer service rep online to get the price change.

Tip 4: Cash Back & Rewards Credit Cards

Use Credit cards but payoff the balance instead of paying with cash. If you are shopping online, never forget that you can get cashback on every purchase you make. Use sites like TopCashBack to get up to 15% back on purchases. The amount varies by retailer. No matter what the rate, it’s money back in your wallet! Search for the store you want to shop at, and then click through to shop as you normally would. They will track what you spend and give you the cash back from it.

Tip 5: Double Check That It’s a Deal