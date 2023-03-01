Start the New Year 2023, off Strong

Career Tips in the New Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are talking about starting strong in the New Year of 2023. Megan Spivey is a career coach based in Charlotte, North Carolina who is passionate about getting people to rethink the career ladder and instead blaze trails in their work lives. She joins us with tips of how to start the New Year 2023 off right. “This may surprise you, but my tips aren't about setting 2023 goals. I'm actually going to invite you to take a peek in the rear view mirror of 2022 in order to set up 2023 for a great career year” says Spivey.

Here are the 2023 tips:

Tip #1 - Go old school and physically write out your 2022 accomplishments on a single piece of paper.



Get out of PowerPoint, excel and word. If you're feeling blank, you can look back at your calendar or emails to jog your memory, but here's where the act of physically writing and only having one piece of paper is clutch - it will force you to be brief. No copying and pasting and rambling on - you may get a hand cramp! Remember less is more! Continually ask the question, "So, what?" And think back to what your manager cares about. The goal is to distill down your accomplishments into 3 to 5 potent bullet points; Not Paragraphs!



Tip #2 - Incorporate what matters to your manager & company.

It's one thing to know your value and articulate your accomplishments, but for those in a position that matter, you need to consider what your company cares about. Your manager is more likely to hear you if you speak in their language. If your company has key mottos or objectives, find ways to weave that terminology into how you position yourself and your accomplishments.

Tip #3: Send your one pager proactively - before your boss asks for it.



Instead of being a passenger in your career, be a driver. Putting something simple and compelling in front of your manager will help them help you when it comes to reviews, compensation and future opportunities.

Just like that blank piece of paper to write your accomplishments may be daunting for you to think about - think about a manager who may be faced with a blank page about you plus however many other people he or she is responsible for managing.

And even if your company has a formal performance process and system, it's strongly recommended that you create and share this simple one pager with your manager. It shows you are proactive about your career. And it will also show your value and how that can be leveraged in the future.



Tip #4: Say it loud & say it proud

You want to feel really confident about what's on your accomplishment one pager. You’re not bragging but exuding confidence.